The victim in his 30s suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to ICU

Sharjah: An Indian man who was beaten up by a gang for refusing to disclose his bank card details, jumped from the fourth floor of a building to avoid being further assaulted after his visit to an apartment for what he thought would be a massage session went horribly wrong.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and an investigation into the entire incident.

The victim, in his 30s, was lured to an apartment in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah last week when the incident happened. The victim got the contact number of those in the apartment from one of the massage cards distributed randomly on roads.

Once he arrived at the apartment, around six African men and women gathered around the Indian man and filmed him naked. They then pressurised him to disclose the details of his bank card and password so that they could withdraw cash from his account. When the man refused to share the details of his bank card, the group attacked him and threatened to post his naked video on social media.

The incident was reported to the police by eyewitnesses.