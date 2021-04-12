Dubai: A Jordanian has been arrested at a Dubai shopping centre possessing and selling drugs for addicts, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The 22-year-old defendant was caught in February this year inside a coffee shop to sell drugs to an individual.
Dubai Police was tipped off about the defendant and arrested him at the shopping centre in Mirdif. He was caught with 41 grams of hashish.
“The information stated that he was taking illegal drugs and selling it to drug addicts. He was caught inside a coffee shop and claimed that he was waiting for a buyer to sell him hashish for Dh1,200,” the Emirati police officer said in official records.
More stocks at home
The defendant claimed that he got the drugs from a Pakistani man and that he was selling the drugs to others. “We found more amount of hashish and illegal painkillers at his residence in Ajman.”
A medical report showed that the defendant was under the influence of drugs. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing more than 220 grams of hashish.
The next hearing is scheduled for May 2.