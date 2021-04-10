1 of 10
Emirates' one-of-a-kind flight EK2021 proudly made a journey across the different emirates today, to celebrate the UAE's remarkable progress in vaccinating its citizens and residents from COVID-19 through a national vaccination programme that has administered close to 9 million vaccines doses to date.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
The special flight, which carried fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard, was unprecedented in the industry in scale. With close to 400 fully vaccinated customers onboard, the flight illustrates confidence and undiminished excitement for air travel.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
EK2021 was also supported by fully vaccinated teams across the aviation eco-system, from onboard crew to ground staff, demonstrating the readiness of the UAE's aviation eco-system to support the safe rebound of air travel.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
Onboard EK2021 was a group of senior officials from key aviation and health sector entities hosted by Emirates.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
Today's flight was operated with Emirates' newest A380 aircraft which featured the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across every cabin class.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
EK2021 was commanded by UAE National Captain Ahmed Al Obeidli, First Officer Ramon Wilde and flight deck crew were supported by Captain Ricky Garala.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
All EK2021 passengers were provided rapid COVID-19 PCR tests, facilitated by Pure Health. Pure Health, the largest integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
All EK2021 customers who passed through immigration also received a bespoke 'Choose to Vaccinate' stamp on each boarding pass as an added keepsake.
Image Credit: Twitter/@Dubai Media Office
All proceeds for EK2021 have been donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children around the world.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
As passengers disembarked, they were handed commemorative certificates for taking part in this initiative.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News