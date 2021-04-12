The boy allegedly hung himself as he was angry with his father for not taking him to the beach. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sharjah: A four -year-old Egyptian boy died on Saturday night after getting tangled in an electric wire at his house in the Al Taawun area in Sharjah, Gulf News has learnt.

However, police did not rule out foul play in the incident and are waiting for the forensic report to determine the cause of death. The body of the boy, who was identified as A.H., has been taken to forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the father resting in his bedroom after returning from work while his mother was busy in the kitchen.

Sequence of events

Apparently, the child was playing with his elder brother, aged 16. His parents told police that the elder brother went to the bathroom for a few minutes and when he returned to the room, he found his younger brother hanging. Shocked at this sight and called his parents. He was found hanging from the door.

The boy’s parents told police that they promised the victim to take him to the beach, but his father came late, and he was tired and did not take him out. This apparently made the boy angry and so he took the drastic step.

The boy was found hanging from his neck, several feet off the ground. The wire was tied to the room’s door.

His family called ambulance to rescue the boy. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival despite efforts to rescue his life. “A hospital report stated that boy had hanged himself. However, the police investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of death,” the police said.

Investigations

The wire was wrapped around his neck and there was mark only on the front side while there was no mark on the back of the neck.

Police operations room was alerted to the incident at around 10pm. The family had three children aged 16,14- and four-year-old.