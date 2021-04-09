Dubai: Dubai Police are launching an anti-begging campaign to cope with the practice during Ramadan.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the campaign will help to reduce number of beggars in the emirate. “Around 842 beggars were arrested in the campaign during the last three years. We would be increasing number of patrols during the holy month across Dubai,” Brig Al Jalaf said.
“Beggars take advantage of people’s generosity, especially during Ramadan. The campaign will be in cooperation with different government bodies.”
Donate to charity
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said that registered charities do not hesitate to help needy citizens and residents alike. “One will get aid if their need is proven. Individuals begging in public places and streets is completely unacceptable and punishable by law,” Col Salem said in a statement.
Dubai Police urged community members not to be sympathetic with beggars but donate to charities instead. “People can report beggars on the toll-free number 901, or through the ‘Police Eye’ service, or via E-Crime platform.”