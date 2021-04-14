Dubai: Dubai Police arrested 12 people for begging on the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday during an anti-begging campaign to counter this malpractice during the holy month.
Around 842 beggars have been arrested through this campaign over the last three years, according to Dubai Police.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said that beggars take advantage of people’s generosity, especially during Ramadan.
“Dubai Police increased the number of patrols across the emirate. Begging endangers the community’s security as it is connected with other crimes such as robbery and using children and people of determination for the purpose of begging,” Col Salem said.
Dubai Police have urged community members not to be sympathetic towards beggars and to make donations through legal charities only. “People can report beggars on the toll-free number 901, or through the ‘Police Eye’ service, or via the E-Crime platform,” Col Salem added.
He said that people should donate their money to registered charities only if they wish to help the needy.