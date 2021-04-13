Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has intensified its COVID-19 mass screening campaign across certain areas in the capital city in a bid to curb the spread of the infectious disease.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that screening efforts are being increased in Al Danah and Al Zahiyah areas in downtown Abu Dhabi, and in the suburbs of Bani Yas, Al Shamkha and Al Shawamekh.
Accordingly, authorities have called upon residents to cooperate with the health authorities to ensure PCR testing for COVID-19, and to comply with all preventive measures.