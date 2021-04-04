1 of 12
Churches in UAE observed Easter with COVID-19 precautions in place: Limited congregants were allowed inside churches, but Christians could join online services. Above: Easter prayer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Churchgoers in UAE are required to install the Al Hosn app on their mobile phones. Above: Easter prayer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News,
Attendees are also required to wear face masks and gloves at all times while at the church premises. Above: Easter prayer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Supplied
Pope Francis holds the Book of Gospels as he celebrates Easter Mass on April 04, 2021 at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / POOL / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
A Muslim group gathers at the gates of a cathedral in Makassar to wish the nuns and show goodwill at Easter on April 4, 2021, following the March 28 suicide bombing at the cathedral on Palm Sunday in Indonesia.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Easter on Sunday. "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," he tweeted. Above: Devotees offer prayers at St. Mary's Cathedral on the occasion of Easter in Ranchi on Sunday.
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday wished a happy Easter to all Christian citizens of the country. On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter". Above: Christian devotees attend an Easter mass at the St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Rawalpindi.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Missionary Sisters of Mother Teresa join Palestinian Christians attending an Easter mass at the Roman Catholic church of the Holy Family in Gaza City.
Image Credit: AFP