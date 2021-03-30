Trusity is presented here with the official collaboration certificate Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai-based Ed-tech Platform, Trusity has been appointed by UK’s International STREAM Olympiads (ISO) as the official headquarters, representative, and training partner in UAE. Working in collaboration with ISO, the learning platform provides an amazing opportunity for students globally to showcase their potential in the fields of science, technology, research, engineering, arts and mathematics (STREAM) through the Top 100 Champions Programme. Annual competition winners will be felicitated at a chosen host country every year. This year the conference will take place in Manchester, UK. UAE will be the host country of the competition in 2022.

Well aligned with the project-based learning approach that ISO stands for, Trusity’s identical vision and inclination towards holistic development through kinaesthetic learning has led it to bag the honour of being awarded the headquarters and official representative status for ISO in UAE.

In an event presided over by Dr. Ibtesam AlBastaki, Director, DHA as the chief guest, Trusity was presented with the official collaboration certificate last week. With its presence in over 120-plus countries and a team of more than 350-plus academicians, ISO collaborates with more than 5,000-plus schools and 100-plus universities in the world.

“We are proud to be collaborating with UK’s International STREAM Olympiads. Aligned with Trusity’s aim to provide a robust platform through which children can discover, learn and develop their skills through courses that offer engaging content and immersive learning, this programme will motivate them to explore and build projects that can truly make a difference in the future.

We are well aligned with the UAE government’s Vision 2021 to develop a first-class education system through quality digital education. Trusity’s programmes are curated and delivered with a goal to make children innovative, creative and future ready,” said Lourd Johnson Fernando, director of business development, Trusity.

Learning has no boundaries

“I believe that true learning happens when children solve their curiosities and wonder. International STREAM Olympiads stemmed from this very thought. We believe that learning has no boundaries of nationality, gender, or curriculum. Our aim is to have a common platform for students across the world to enjoy learning through projects. The UAE regards first-class education as one of the pillars of its National Agenda in line with Vision 2021. Project-based learning improves retention of content among students along with increasing their interest in learning. Trusity Learning shares the same goal as ISO,” said Anthony Lee McDermott, international relations at ISO, UK Headquarters.