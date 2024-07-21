The language of instruction in the public schools is Arabic for all subjects. English is taught as a second language for basic grammar and comprehension. The schools follow the Emirati national curriculum and are supervised by the Ministry of Education.

Students can enroll in government schools from Grades 2 to 12, provided they meet stipulated conditions.

Conditions for non-citizens to apply Non-citizen students are permitted to attend public schools in the UAE on the fulfillment of the following conditions.

Admissions can be sought from Grades 2 to 12

Student’s parent should hold a job in a government, semi-government or local entity

Student’s grade should not be below 85 per cent in Arabic language, English language and Mathematics

Student and parents must have a valid UAE residence visa

Admission will be cleared provided expat student strength is within 20 per cent of the total capacity of students in each classroom



The student must have reached the age specified for admission, apply on the said dates, be present in the country with a valid residence permit and submit the required documents.

Parents wishing to use school transportation services for their children should choose the transportation service in the registration application to ensure its availability at the beginning of the school year, and required documents must be officially certified.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has stressed that educational certificates and documents issued outside the country must be authenticated by relevant authorities in the country from which the certificate was issued, the UAE Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It is sufficient to authenticate academic certificates and documents for citizens of GCC countries from their accredited educational institutions.

The number of non-citizens accepted by an institution will not exceed 20 per cent of the total student strength in each classroom.

According to the approved registration guide, there are specific requirements that have been laid out for institutions with regard to tuition fees, with a ceiling imposed on the amount of fees payable; the guardian must pledge to pay the entire fees on the specified date. The school has the right to warn the guardian in writing (a maximum of three times) in the event of failure to pay. Schools have been given the right to withhold results at the end of the academic year, and not to issue transfer certificates until the settlement of school fees is final. Tuition fees are non-refundable.