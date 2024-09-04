Dubai: A 17-year-old Dubai student has been named a top 10 finalist for the ‘Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2024’, an annual $100,000 award for an exceptional student who has made a significant impact on learning and the lives of peers.

Maha Nawaz - a Computer Science, Maths, Physics, Chemistry + EPQ A-levels student at Dubai College - was selected from over 11,000 nominations and applications from 176 countries.

The winner is expected to be announced in New York later this month, during UN General Assembly week, and will be chosen from the finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy.

Chegg.org partnered with The Varkey Foundation to launch the annual Chegg.org Global Student Prize in 2021, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

Helping others

Maha, driven by her brother’s needs, innovates in brain-computer interfacing and engineering to aid those with disabilities. She developed two prosthetic hands, one Arduino-based and another mind-controlled via machine learning. A TEDx speaker and e-NABLE volunteer, she provides 3D-printed prosthetics to those with limb differences.

Academically, Maha achieved top GCSE scores with three world distinctions. She leads the Computer Science Society, hosts workshops, and mentors in 3D printing and coding. Her initiatives extend to Pakistan, founding an NGO that creates robotics kits for underprivileged girls and improving healthcare in rural villages through a remote patient monitoring system.

‘Deserving recognition’

Heather Hatlo Porter, Chegg’s Chief Communications Officer, said: “I am thrilled to congratulate Maha on becoming a top 10 finalist. This honour not only reflects your outstanding achievements but also stands as a testament to the brighter future you’re actively shaping for all of us, day by day... Now, more than ever, students like Maha deserve recognition, as their dreams, creativity, and remarkable endeavours are essential to tackling the urgent challenges facing our world.”

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Maha’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the pivotal role that education plays in shaping a better world for everyone. As the clock ticks down on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, prioritising education has never been more crucial if we are to face the future with confidence.”

Top 10 finalists

• Maha Nawaz - a Computer Science, Maths, Physics, Chemistry + EPQ A-levels student at Dubai College

• Alanna Sethi, 19, a Psychology student at the University of Toronto, Mississauga, Canada

• Ángela Elena Olazarán Laureano, 17, a Computer Science student at CONALEP, Papantla de Olarte, Veracruz, Mexico

• Bejan Tekay, 19, a Science and Technology student at Diyarbakir Bahcesehir College Science and Technology High School, Diyarbakir, Turkey

• Divaa Uthkarsha, 16, a Sciences student at National Public School RNR, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

• Martina Bahiana Basgall Sequeira, 18, a Commerce student at Carlos Pellegrini Higher School of Commerce, Buenos Aires, Argentina

• Max Han, 23, from Malaysia and studying Environmental Studies at Yale-NUS College, Singapore

• Mikołaj Wolanin, 22, a Law student at the University of Warsaw, Poland

• Millena Xavier Martins, 17, a student at CAp-Coluni (Colégio de Aplicação da Universidade Federal de Viçosa), Brazil