Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commemorated the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) with a with a message of hope and unity on social media.
In his tweet, His Highness prayed for divine mercy on all of humanity and wished for peace and stability around the world.
“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated.
The Prophet’s Birthday, also known as Mawlid Al Nabi, is celebrated every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ Al Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.