Sharjah: Some 20 top school teams from different countries will participate in the GloFans High School Cricket Cup scheduled to be held in Sharjah and Ajman

Launching of the Global High School Cricket Cup accompanied by the Trophy launch and the award ceremony took place in Sharjah.

Organisers said that 20 top schools cricket teams from around the world would compete in the six-day tournaments scheduled to be played from November 15 to 25.

The launch event was attended by some cricket legends and some prominent personalities from the cricketing world to celebrate the beginning of this prestigious tournament.

World Cup veteran, coach and former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore unveiled the grand theme song. “It is important to nurture young talent and the school cricket plays a pivotal role in shaping future stars,” he noted.

The official jersey was launch by Shahzad Altaf, coach and famous former fast bowler who represented UAE in the 1996 World Cup.

Speaking on the occasion, former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajman said: “This tournament will be a great platform to spot young talent. It will help the budding cricketers to understand the commitment and consistency required to play the sport at the highest level.”