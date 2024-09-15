Washington: Donald Trump's campaign reported Sunday that there had been "gunshots in his vicinity" but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe.
"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.
Biden, Harris 'relieved' that Trump is safe: White House
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are "relieved" to know that Republican candidate Donald Trump is safe, the White House said Sunday.
"The president and vice president have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe," the White House said in a statement.