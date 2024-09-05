Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, underscored the pivotal role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in shaping the future of the global economy.

The Vice-President's remarks coincided with the release of TIME magazine's second annual TIME100 AI list, which highlights the 100 most influential individuals in the field of artificial intelligence.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “In a rapidly evolving world, technology is the driving force behind the future global economy, with artificial intelligence at its core. Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential figures in this field, recognising those shaping the future of AI on a global scale.”

“Among these visionaries is my brother, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads numerous institutions, companies, partnerships, and global initiatives, contributing not only to the local landscape but also to shaping the future of this sector on a global level. His efforts play a pivotal role in defining the future of the global economy.