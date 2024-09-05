Dubai: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), and Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), has officially inaugurated the ‘MCM Student-Run Agency’ at the university’s campus.

With the goal of empowering the youth to innovate and bring their ideas to life, this collaborative venture between AUS, Sheraa and National Network Communications (NNC) — a leading full-service smart agency based in Sharjah — marks a first in the UAE and the broader region.

By supporting students from the media communication department with expert guidance and exceptional real-world experience in the fields of advertising, public relations, marketing, and communications, the agency will equip future communications professionals with the tools to succeed in the workforce.

Infinite potential

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikha Bodour said: “We are creating an environment for ideas and potential to converge, to empower founders and nurture the next generation of pioneers. The energy and drive of our students is an endless inspiration, and I am daily reminded of their infinite potential. Through this agency, we are committed to providing the guidance and support that will bring their innovative ideas to life. I am glad the future is in their hands, because that gives us every reason to feel optimistic.”

During the event, Sheraa also provided an extensive overview of the long-standing partnership between the entrepreneurship Centre and AUS, and their many notable collaborative efforts including the recently completed DOJO+ program, an intensive 4-week accelerator offering bespoke attention to top performers in Sheraa’s Startup Dojo initiative.

Empowering students

The MCM Student-Run Agency reflects a strategic focus on integrating academic rigour with practical, hands-on experience. This approach enhances the entrepreneurial ecosystem within Sharjah while contributing to the broader economic diversification goals of the UAE by championing home-grown talent and nurturing a culture of innovation.

Powered by cutting-edge technology on the AUS campus, the professional experience of NNC, and access to the extensive entrepreneurial ecosystem and mentorship of Sheraa, the agency offers a comprehensive array of services, enabling the delivery of high-impact campaigns for potential clients. Following a rigorous selection process, outstanding students have taken on roles in various departments including editorial, media relations, creative services, social media management, filmmaking, as well as analytics and growth marketing.

Entrepreneurial excellence

Another key highlight of the event was the announcement and showcase of the top performing teams for this year’s ‘Startup Dojo+’ program; namely, ‘Eshara’ an AI powered Arabic sign language communication platform for the deaf and hard of hearing communities; ‘Embraced’, a local community for neurodivergent adults; ‘NRSAssist’, a healthcare data company with real time wireless monitoring system; ‘Cicero’, an AI Powered Public Speaking Chatbot; ‘Awn’ with their emergency response drone; and ‘OOLADI’ an end to end parenting technological solution.

These exceptional startups will receive funding as well as a fast-track application to Sheraa’s prestigious S3 Incubator, further enhancing their ability to succeed.