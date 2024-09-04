Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that around 1.5 million workers across the country are residing in labour accommodations that provide the highest standards of comfort, health, and safety.

MoHRE added that more than 1,800 companies have also registered in the electronic Labour Accomodation System (ELAS). ELAS is the first national platform for registering labour accommodation and raising awareness among companies about the standards and requirements for proper labour housing, ensuring the comfort and well-being of the workforce residing in these accommodations.

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said: “The Ministry is committed to providing labour accommodation that meets the highest standards of comfort, safety, and security. To that end, a series of decisions, policies, and legislations were enacted, in collaboration with the Ministry’s partners in the federal and local government sectors, in a bid to enhance quality of life within labour accommodation facilities.

"These efforts align with the UAE Government’s directives and vision to build an attractive and pioneering work environment, cementing the country’s position as a leading global destination for living, working, and investing.”

He highlighted that the Ministry inspectors regularly carry out field visits to labour accommodation facilities across the UAE to ensure companies comply with their responsibility to provide adequate and comfortable housing for their workers, in accordance with the prevailing legislations.

Al Nassi further underscored the Ministry’s commitment to “build constructive partnerships with private sector companies.

Inspections

Inspection rounds include verifying that labour accommodations comply with health, comfort, and cleanliness standards; assessing safety precautions and the building and location’s suitability for habitation; and ensuring that the buildings and facilities are made of materials that are not harmful to the environment or public health, non-flammable, and comply with civil defence standards.

Living conditions

Inspections also include verifying whether ventilation, air conditioning, and sanitation services are consistently available according to the requirements set by relevant authorities; and whether sanitary and cold water is provided in amounts sufficient for the number of workers in the housing facility; in addition to ensuring that workers have at least three square meters of space per individual; and that rooms and bathrooms are equipped with the necessary amenities, among other details.

Violations

The recent inspection campaign, which took place from 20 May to 7 June 2024, in line with Ministerial Resolution No. (44) of 2022 Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation, flagged 352 violations, which included inadequate ventilation and air conditioning, failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials, failure to meet sanitation requirements, and general cleanliness issues in the housing facility.

Actions taken against non-compliant labour accommodation units included warning the companies in question of the violations detected, imposing administrative fines, summoning owners of non-compliant facilities, and granting them a two-week to one-month period to make the necessary corrections.

Adequate accommodation

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged companies employing 50 or more workers to comply with their obligations to provide adequate labour accommodation, as well as to register the required data in the Labour Accommodation System on the Ministry’s website at www.mohre.gov.ae, under the ‘Services’ icon, calling on them to also adhere to the labour housing requirements set by relevant local authorities.