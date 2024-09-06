With 131 goals in 213 games for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable international scoring record is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

The latest milestone came in last night’s match against Croatia, where Ronaldo netted his 900th career goal—becoming the only player in history to reach such a staggering number at the top level.

It's a mind-boggling achievement, one that will echo through football history long after we’re gone.

But with such a legacy secured, is it now time for Ronaldo to bring his glittering 21-year international career to a close? After all, what better way to bow out than by setting a record that will likely stand the test of time?

He was widely expected to retire from international football following Portugal's disappointing Euro 2024 campaign. However, he chose to continue leading the line for A Seleção, with last night’s match marking his first appearance for Portugal since their defeat to France in the tournament.

Ronaldo’s record in Germany was dismal, marking the first time in his career that he failed to score at a major international tournament - his 11th.

Did you know? Ronaldo’s 23 shots without a goal at Euro 2024 was the second most by a goalless player in a single edition of the competition on record (since 1980), behind only by Deco at Euro 2004, who had 24 shots without success.

It was also the second consecutive international tournament where he didn't score from open play, with his only goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar coming from the penalty spot.

While his goal-scoring record often grabs the headlines, what stood out in Euro 2024 was the lack of impact he was having on the pitch. Quite simply, he wasn’t influencing the games—in fact, he was hindering Portugal.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was just as much to blame as Ronaldo. The Spaniard seemed fixated on keeping the Portuguese No. 7 on the pitch, despite the wealth of attacking talent available on the bench.

At times, I found myself wondering: who was really calling the shots—Ronaldo or Martinez?

"They probably know it's the end of the line in the national team, perhaps. Where do you go from here?" former Portugal defender Jose Fonte said on UK TV following Portugal’s exit from Euro 2024.

"They've achieved so much, they've done so much for Portugal, sometimes you just have to give your place to the young boys coming up and let them show their talent."

The other player Fonte was referring to was Portuguese defender Pepe. The legendary centre back, who became the oldest player to appear at a European Championship finals tournament at the age of 41, retired in the summer.

So, why has Ronaldo chosen to continue despite his poor performances on the international stage? Surely, he must realize that he no longer meets the high standards required at the highest level.

But there’s also a reality where he doesn’t realise he is surplus to requirements for Portugal. In fairness, he is still scoring for fun for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo bagged 35 goals SPL goals last season, breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record of 34 goals in a single campaign in the Kingdom.

"I don't follow the records, the records follow me," boasted Ronaldo on Instagram following his record-breaking feat.

While that record is impressive, it’s important to acknowledge that, with all due respect to the SPL, the league doesn't match the level of competition found in the Premier League, La Liga, or the Bundesliga, where the world’s top talents predominantly play.

One could argue that the recent influx of stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mané has elevated the SPL to an elite environment. And you wouldn’t be entirely wrong—one day, it might rival Europe’s top leagues.

But it’s important to remember that the SPL is still relatively new to this level of competition. Its training methods, facilities, youth development, sports science, and more have a way to go before they can match European standards.

Just this week, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman revealed he didn’t select Steven Bergwijn for the national team because he wasn’t convinced he was playing at the top level.

Would Ronaldo really be scoring for fun in the Premier League or La Liga? No, he wouldn’t and that is the standard you must be at to compete on the international stage.

Take last night’s game against Croatia as an example. Despite being just seven months younger than Ronaldo, Luka Modric appeared sharper and more in control of the game than his famed opponent.

Luka Modric has won six Champions League titles. His sixth came in last season's edition Image Credit: Reuters

While he, too, is nearing the end of his international career, the Croatian playmaker continues to perform at the highest level every week for Real Madrid, who lifted their 15th Champions League title last season.

This is why he remains a difference-maker on the pitch. Even though Croatia's Euro 2024 campaign ended in a disappointing group-stage exit, he still orchestrated their play and even chipped-in with a goal against Italy.

It’s clear why. Training with the world’s best players daily keeps you sharp, both mentally and physically—an advantage Ronaldo no longer enjoys.

His goal last night shouldn't obscure the reality: he hasn't been Portugal’s best striker for some time now.

"When the time comes, I'll move on," said Ronaldo on his retirement from the international game earlier this week.

"It won't be a difficult decision to make. If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave."

The time is now. It would be a shame for him to tarnish the legacy he has rightfully earned through his sheer brilliance.

Pundits and fellow players are already voicing concerns about his ineffectiveness for Portugal. As a fan of his career, I would hate to hear those voices grow louder in the coming months if his poor international form continues in the Nations League.