Emirati astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi visit children at Nursery of the Future in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As part of UAE Innovation month, Emirati astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi paid a visit to Dubai’s youngest innovators at Ora Nursery of the Future.

Mansoori and Al Neyadi joined the children, aged 45 days to 4 years, in a fun and interactive session centred around the nursery’s Mars Lab.

Ora Nursery of the future is a first of its kind, early learning facility that uses a new framework for early childhood education to better prepare children to become the future generation of leaders and global citizens.

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 600sqm state-of-the-art facility is owned and operated by Al Tamimi Investments and features 22 interactive zones and 110sqm of air-conditioned outdoor space.