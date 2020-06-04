. Image Credit: Supplied

Springdales is a school where independent inquiry, creativity and innovation are highly valued. Its dedicated teachers accompany children on their personalised learning journey, providing a safe and friendly learning environment which promotes questioning, dialogue and collaborative problem solving.

Springdales School is a contemporary organisation albeit steeped in a history of success that is strongly focused on learning and growing with each child, committed to the future development of young people who will be the leaders of tomorrow.

Central to the school ethos is the understanding that every child is unique and therefore has different motivations, interests and needs but all students learn best through authentic learning experiences linked to their real-life, not ours.

Springdales’ student results have been improving every year and are now consistently at an excellent level throughout all of the student attainment measures associated with the robust CBSE curriculum.

The school is very focussed on whole-child development, providing not only traditional academic subjects but also offering courses in music, food technology, e-learning, mobile applications, gaming, specialised PE activities, sports, performing arts, media and film. Attention is on skill development and performance levels for outstanding performers whilst ensuring everyone is offered a programme that challenges and encourages them to reach their personal best with maximum enjoyment.

At Springdales School, teachers are committed to unlocking the potential in each child with an attitude of ‘we learn from them as much as they learn from us’, celebrating effort and achievement equally.

If you want a school that offers your child the best of academia, strong values and likes to have fun, then Springdales is the school for you. Its admissions are open from pre-KG and it provides an all-through education to Grade 12.

Call Springdales on 04 338 2123 to organise a tour of the school and begin your Springdales journey.