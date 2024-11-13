Held at the event’s popular Social Media Station, the session was led by Palestinian content creator Faisal AlQedra, who guided children through the essentials of planning, scripting, and filming engaging vlogs.

The workshop introduced participants to the fundamentals of video storytelling, with a focus on creating short, engaging vlogs for two scenarios: at school and at home. The children were encouraged to think creatively, write simple scripts, and explore two filming styles — “talking head” and “follow me around” — giving them a foundation in crafting compelling content.

Palestinian content creator Faisal AlQedra, talking at the Sharjah International Book Fair Image Credit:

Role of planning

AlQedra highlighted the role of planning and creativity in vlogging. “Good content starts with a strong plan,” he explained. “Whether filming at school or home, think about what story you want to tell and how you want to tell it. Your script is your guide, and from there, you can add your unique personality.”

In addition to the technical aspects, AlQedra discussed the ethical considerations of vlogging, emphasising the importance of privacy. “Always seek consent before filming others, especially in public spaces or when filming minors. Permission from them and their parents is essential,” he advised. “Respecting boundaries is just as important as creating great content.”

Practical workshop

The children eagerly engaged in the practical portion of the workshop, filming 30-second videos that experimented with different styles and camera angles. For some, the session offered new insights into the vlogging process.

Thrilled children

Khalid Ahmed, a nine-year-old Emirati student from SAIS, was thrilled by the opportunity. “I love making videos, but now I know how to plan them better. It’s not just about holding the camera — you have to think about what to say and how to say it,” he said.

Roula Elsayed, a 13-year-old Egyptian student from Rosary Private School in Muweilah, found the workshop enlightening. “I didn’t realise how much work goes into even a short vlog. Writing the script first really helped me stay focused while filming,” she said.

Inspired by the experience, Yara Eyad Zidan, also a 13-year-old student at Rosary, shared her enthusiasm: “I love watching YouTubers, and today I got to try it myself. It was fun to decide whether to do a ‘talking head’ video or take the camera around. I think I’ll start making vlogs at home now.”

For 14-year-old Nour Ibrahim, another Rosary student, the workshop sparked a new passion. “I always thought vlogging was just turning on the camera and talking. Now I know it’s about telling a story and respecting people’s privacy. I want to make videos that inspire others,” she said.