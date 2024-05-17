One of the most anticipated education fests is back in Dubai! Welcome to the sixth edition of the Gulf News Edufair that runs from May 17-19 at The H Dubai Hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road.

With more than 30 prestigious regional and global education institutions participating, students get to explore more than 1,000 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across streams as varied as engineering and liberal arts to health sciences and business studies.

Catch up on all the action as it happens across 3 eventful days, with immersive seminars, fireside chats and more, held in partnership with some of the best minds in the education sector in the UAE.

12:15PM



Teacher speak: Edufair benefits students by offering numerous education options at one place

“Events like Edufair provide a platform for students to compare various institutions, keeping in mind factors like tuition fees, location of the university and available courses. Such fairs undoubtedly benefit students by offering numerous options in one place," says Rajani Jaswal, Teacher and well-being coordinator, Springdales School Dubai

11:57AM



"I now have a good idea on admissions criteria after visiting Edufair," says Aditya from DPS Sharjah

“I am planning to study computer engineering in the UAE. I managed to speak to several universities offering courses in IT and computer science. I have found out all the key details for admissions, tuition fees and campus lives. I now have a good idea on how I have to proceed with admissions in UAE universities,” says Aditya Sujith, Grade 12 student, DPS Sharjah.

11:15AM



Gulf News Edufair a great opportunity to explore options in our education journey, say students

10:47AM



Make some noise, it's Gulf News Edufair!

10:15AM



Packed galleries as more than 1,000 students arrive in first 2 hours of Edufair

10:05AM



Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai, at GNEdufair 2024

The Consul-General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan said initiatives such as GNEdufair perfectly align with the growing India-UAE relations over the past decade.

"In the past decade, several prestigious Indian institutions have chosen the UAE as their international destination, benefiting not only the expat Indian community but also the wider community in the Gulf, Middle East, and Africa," he said. "I must highlight that IIT Delhi has opened a campus in Abu Dhabi and it’s starting its first academic year this September. The CBSE announced the opening of its first international office in Dubai, which will support over 100 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and more than 200 in the Gulf. This is a great move as it’s CBSE’s first international base, bringing the board closer to schools, students, and parents.

"Symbiosis has opened a new university and we expect more top-tier Indian institutions to follow, adding value to the UAE’s higher education system."

10:02AM



Edufair adds significant value as UAE becomes education hub: Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim

Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, Former Vice President of Zayed University, said exhibitions like Edufair add significant value as the UAE becomes a hub for higher education during the inauguration of the 2024 edition. "Edufair showcases the quality of education available to students and parents," he explained. "With so many higher education institutions in the UAE, families benefit from having their children study close to home, with excellent infrastructure and job opportunities available after graduation. The participation of leading international universities further enhances the value of Edufair. I am proud that the UAE now has such events, inviting educators to engage with students. These fairs provide detailed information on courses and employment prospects, benefiting the community.”

10:00AM



Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai at Edufair

Students and parents throng the Sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair on the opening day in Dubai

09:45AM



Dr Al Kindi delivers keynote address

Delivering his keynote address, Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment & Water, emphasised on the importance of strengthening higher education institutions in the country.

"By pursuing higher education in the UAE, students can gain access to a wealth of career opportunities in the region. Many of the top industries in the UAE include finance, healthcare, technology, and tourism, all of which require skilled professionals with a higher level of education. As the UAE is known for its growing commercial hub, multi-cultural atmosphere, safety factors, career opportunities and excellent infrastructure, it’s a strategic location and vibrant environment which make an interesting and popular higher study destination for international students."

Students and parents throng the Sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair on the opening day in Dubai

09:31AM



David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing welcomes chief guests

Students and parents throng the Sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair on the opening day in Dubai

09:17AM



Chief guests meet exhibitors at Edufair

Chief guests including Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister of Environment and Water, Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, president, University of Dubai, Dr Sulaiman Al Jassim, former Vice President of Zayed University, Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor of the office of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India inaugurated the event, along with Meher Murshed, Executive Editor, Gulf News, David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing, and Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Supplements, Contract Publishing & Events, Gulf News. The Chief guests are currently touring the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors and exploring the diverse educational offerings on display.

Students and parents throng the Sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair on the opening day in Dubai