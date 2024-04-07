The wait is over for students across the UAE looking for the latest insights, strategic guidance and essential higher education connections to flourish in their academic pursuits, as the eagerly awaited Gulf News Edufair 2024 opens doors next month.

This year's edition, taking place from May 17-19 at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, offering students and parents a unique opportunity to explore a vast array of higher education options both in the UAE as well as abroad.

Whether you're a grade 12 student getting ready for college admissions in September or someone eager to explore degrees offering learners a competitive edge in the job market, Gulf News Edufair is the ultimate destination for all seeking higher education opportunities.

Why you should attend Edufair

Now in its fifth edition, Edufair brings together around 40 prestigious local and international universities and showcases over 1,000 future-ready courses, helping students kickstart their academic journey and chart a course towards a successful career.

From traditional universities to specialised professional institutions, visitors will have the chance to discover the emerging education trends, access expert career counselling sessions, and gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of higher studies.

Gulf News Edufair

When: May 17-19

Where: The H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

For those considering studying abroad, Gulf News Edufair will provide valuable insights into the latest opportunities in international education in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, China, and European nations. Professional immigration experts will guide students through pathways for migration and future citizenship.

The current edition sees the launch of Edufair Innovation Hub, where universities showcase groundbreaking innovations and prototypes of cutting-edge projects. This platform connects universities with the UAE’s student community, highlighting higher education options beyond the traditional curriculum.

In addition to university representatives, Gulf News Edufair also brings together experienced career counsellors who are ready to assist students in choosing the right career path. Whether you're unsure about which field to pursue or simply seeking advice on maximising your career potential, counsellors and admission officers will be on hand to provide personalised guidance and support.

Hundreds of families and students attend Gulf News Edufair to get an in-depth idea of what local and international universities have to offer Image Credit: Gulf News Edufair

Furthermore, Gulf News Edufair has a series of engaging panel discussions and fireside-chats led by top educators and industry experts. They will explore key issues surrounding higher education, providing insights to help students understand their career path choices effectively.

Some of Gulf News Edufair’s confirmed exhibitors are Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Global Business Studies, Middlesex University Dubai, University of West London, Rochester institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, DeMont Institute of Management Technology, Curtin University Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Dubai Campus, University of Dubai, Y-Axis, Gulf Medical University, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and Phoenix Financial Training.