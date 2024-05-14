The countdown has begun for the sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair , taking place on May 17-19 at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Whether you are a high school student, a recent graduate, or a mid-career professional, Edufair is an exceptional opportunity for all those seeking to assess higher education trends and pave their way to success.

Since its launch in 2020, Edufair has assisted hundreds of students in the UAE in selecting the right educational pathways for successful careers. So, don’t miss this opportunity; register now to attend Edufair and secure your future.

What: Gulf News Edufair 2024

When: May 17-19, 11am -7pm

Where: H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

Here are our top reasons why shouldn’t miss the current edition:

1. Best place to choose the right university degree

At Edufair, students have the opportunity to explore over 1,000 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in engineering, health sciences, business studies, liberal arts and professional courses from more than 30 prestigious universities. Higher education today offers several lucrative new pathways to academic and professional success. These new-age programmes will also be under the spotlight at Edufair. Several exhibitors will showcase their newly-launched courses, available for admission starting this September.

2. Explore study abroad options

Along with courses and degrees in the UAE, the 2024 edition of Edufair will also showcase a host of overseas education options, giving students the opportunity to pursue their study abroad goals. From sought-after degrees in Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA, to career-ready courses across Europe and South East Asia, Edufair offers students an extensive range of higher education options. Experienced immigration consultants will be available at the venue to share information on permanent residency and immigration pathways associated with studying abroad.

Image Credit: Gulf News

3. Interact with top career counsellors

At Edufair, students can talk to career counsellors and faculties from various institutions in the UAE and abroad and seek guidance to navigate their career choices. In a rapidly changing job market, where predicting future career trends is difficult, students often struggle to select degrees that adequately equip them with the knowledge and skills to stand out. Edufair addresses this concern by providing access to industry experts who can assist in identifying the best path to success.

4. Access industry-focused discussions

Edufair will feature a series of meticulously curated seminars over three days where educators and industry experts will share their insights on some of the critically important issues, providing students and their families an exceptional opportunity to track the trends shaping the education sector.

With a seminar agenda dedicated to future-ready degrees; continuous learning and professional development; workforce skill gaps; and trends and opportunities in the international education sector, Edufair is the place to witness high-level discussions on the most pressing topics and gain unrivalled insights and information on higher studies and the new realities in the job market.

5. Discounts, deals and more

Universities have several exclusive offers for Edufair visitors, including tuition fee discounts, scholarships and grants. Many institutions will also offer spot admissions, providing students immediate access to top universities. This initiatives look at supporting students and families on their higher education journey, facilitating seamless transitions to university life.

To make your visit to Edufair truly special, Gulf News has prepared some exciting giveaways. Every visitor receives a free goody bag and upon registration, they can enter an exciting raffle draw to win a holiday package abroad!

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to transform your future. Register now on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

Y-Axis is the Platinum Sponsor of the event, HSBC is the Banking Partner, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is the Knowledge Partner, and Phoenix Financial Training is the Financial Support Partner.