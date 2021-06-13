Dubai: The Emirates Literature Foundation’s search for the UAE’s best young story writers has begun with the launch of its annual creative ‘Story Writing Competition’.
The competition, held in Arabic and English, is open to full-time students in schools, colleges and universities in the GCC. It is divided into age-specific categories: 11 and under, 12 to 14, 15 to 17 and 18 to 25. The winners will be honoured in a ceremony held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in 2022, and the winning entries are published in an anthology.
The competition saw more than 3,600 stories being entered last year. This year, the theme for the competition is ‘Here Comes the Sun’. The deadline for submissions is November 3, 2021.
Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and trustee of the foundation, said: “The theme can be seen as positive and uplifting, but we know from previous years that there is no end to the creativity with which young storytellers can interpret it. I can’t wait to see how the entrants this year develop their narratives as they unleash their imaginations.”