Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University continues its efforts to build the economy of the future, based on knowledge, innovation and technology, and promote the research and development, by adopting many initiatives that achieve the UAE future vision.
Recently, a research project was funded between UAE University and the Utrecht University, titled ‘Generation of stable anti-bubbles through microfluidic system’ in collaboration with the College of Food and Agriculture.
A research project was also funded between the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, titled ‘Delineation of the pathogenesis of LDL receptor (LDLR) variants found in Emirati patients with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH)’.
A research team from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Erasmus University in the Netherlands is currently conducting a study entitled ‘Assessing the prevalence and potential impact of multi-drug-resistant Enterobacteriaceae carried by camels in the UAE’.
Enhancing quantity and quality of research outputs
Research cooperation with Dutch research centres and universities resulted in the producing of 129 research papers during the period from 2016-2021, according to the Scopus database, in cooperation with 23 institutions, centres and universities in the Netherlands, thereby increasing the quantity and enhancing quality of research outputs.
Read more
- How UAE universities are preparing students for the careers of tomorrow
- RIT Dubai encourages students to experiment with hands-on projects
- Top universities in UAE to meet students, families at first onsite edition of Gulf News EduFair 2021
- CBSE results 2021: Indian students in UAE post high scores in Class 12 despite pandemic
The Associate Provost for Research, Professor Ahmed Murad, stressed the importance of scientific research and referred to the role of the UAE University in enhancing cooperation between the university and many Dutch universities by funding many research projects to benefit from the expertise and to enrich the quality of research through distinguished contributions.