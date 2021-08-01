Expert guidance on all queries for September intake and beyond readily available at event

All options and step-by-step guidance for enrolling in the right course and at a university of one’s choice in the UAE are just around the corner as the second edition of Gulf News EduFair starts on August 12. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Following the resounding success of the first-ever virtual Gulf News EduFair in 2020, the three-day event is welcoming back — in-person and onsite this time — leading universities to answers all queries from students and families about attending higher education in the UAE.

The free-to-attend Gulf News EduFair 2021 will be held from August 12 to 14 at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, located on Sheikh Zayed Road. Visitors have to register in advance on the event’s dedicated website, https://gnedufair.com/

One-stop shop

At the venue, university admission officers and faculty will be readily available to interact with students and their families to answer questions on everything they need to know — about attending university in the UAE this September, admission requirements, discounts, scholarships, programmes on offer, campus life and student clubs.

Additionally, visitors will be able to join workshops and seminars to learn from leading education experts and career counsellors about the latest higher education developments and job market trends. Crucial topics to be addressed include seamlessly transitioning from high school to university, choosing the right degree, closing the skills gap between education and industry to boost employability — especially in the unpredictable times of the COVID-19 pandemic — and why a burgeoning number of ambitious students prefer to pursue fully-accredited, world-class degrees from local universities as well as branch campuses of acclaimed international universities right here in the UAE.

UAE as a second home

UAE’s recent residency law amendments now offer outstanding high school and university students — and their families — a ten-year Golden Visa for residency. This initiative is transforming the higher education landscape in the UAE, not just for expatriate students who have grown up in the UAE, but also for students from abroad who wish to study, work and live in the country. Many students attending university in the UAE can also avail of an international experience through transferring to their university’s mother campus for a year or two.

In the uncertain times of the pandemic, many students are opting to study within the UAE rather than going abroad. Universities here have a perfect track record of implementing all pandemic-related precautionary measures, with campuses fully ready to welcome back students in the new normal of university life this September. Distance learning options are also available, as are seats for the January uptake.

Reaching out to students

World-class universities in the UAE have offered unprecedented flexibility — without comprising on high quality — in their paperwork, requirements and deadlines for admissions, while also making fees more affordable so that students can continue with their academic and extracurricular aspirations seamlessly.

Distinguished participants

The debut onsite edition of the landmark event will see active participation from leading higher education providers in the UAE: Middlesex University; Heriot Watt University Dubai; RIT Dubai; Westford University College; Manipal University Dubai; University of Birmingham Dubai; BITS Pilani Dubai; Canadian University Dubai; Curtin University Dubai; Cromwell UK Education; De Montfort University Dubai; University of Bolton, Ras Al Khaimah; Gulf Medical University; and the British Council.

Strategic partners

This edition’s Platinum Sponsor is UAE University; Styling Partner is SHEIN; Career-ready Partner is Y-Axis; Counselling Partner is EdOrbis; Radio Partner is Fun Asia; and Supporting Partner is Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International.

Gulf News EduFair 2021

When: August 12 to 14 (Thursday to Saturday), 11am to 8pm

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai