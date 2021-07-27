Dr Susan Mumm, who is coming in from Canada, will start her duties from August

Dr Susan Mumm has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the American University in Sharjah. . Image Credit:

Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) will welcome a new chancellor in August, following the approval of the appointment.

The approval of Dr Susan Mumm as the new AUS chancellor came from His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS.

In a message to the AUS community, the Sharjah Ruler said that the new chancellor was identified after an extensive international search. The university’s board of trustees approved Dr Mumm’s appointment upon the recommendation of the board’s Chancellor Search Committee.

Dr Shaikh Sultan said: “Dr Mumm has extensive experience in higher education and is an accomplished historian. She is well prepared to lead AUS through the next phase of development. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to Professor Kevin Mitchell for remarkable commitment to the university during his period of service as Chancellor.” Prof Mitchell, who has served AUS and held various administrative roles since 1999, will return to his faculty appointment in the College of Architecture, Art and Design.

About Dr Mumm

Dean of Arts and Science at Queen’s University of Kingston. She previously served in senior leadership roles at Massey University in New Zealand, and Mount Saint Vincent University in Canada. Dr Mumm holds a DPhil in History at the University of Sussex and an MA in History and a BA in English (Honours) and History (High Honours) from the University of Saskatchewan. She was a Commonwealth Scholar and is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.