Dubai: Foggy weather conditions continued over most parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Dhafra region in the UAE. The Met office issued red and yellow alerts across some coastal and internal areas for fog until 9.30am.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) foggy weather conditions were reported over Madint Zayed, Habshan in Al Dhafra region, over Al Smeeh, Ghantout, Khalifa Industrial area, Al Taweelah, Al Jurf in Abu Dhabi.

Foggy conditions were also reported over the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Road from Al Bahyah to Ghantout, Abu Dhabi International airport, and over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid road from Al Falah Bridge to Seih Al Sdeirah.

The NCM also issued red alert over Habshan in Al Dhafra, and over Al Rahba region in the country.

Motorists were urged to drive carefully due to the fog formation causing a deterioration in horizontal visibility in a safety alert. The conditions are reported to drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2.30 to 9.30am today.

According to the NCM, the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures are reported to decrease from Wednesday, November 6.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 38°C, while the lowest temperatures are expected to be between 17 to 22°C in the internal regions.