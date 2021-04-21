Emirati students during their study at Zayed University campus in Abu Dhabi. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Five accomplished Zayed University graduates will receive Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant this year in order to continue their studies at top universities.

The Emirates Foundation, which administers the grant, announced the names of the grant recipients on Wednesday.

Launched in 2011, the grant programme aims to enable outstanding Emirati students to pursue their studies in strategic fields, including the fields of education and social studies, museum and curatorial studies, tourism, health care and public administration, environment and engineering, aeronautics and astronautics, and nuclear engineering.

“This programme, was among the first education grant programmes that specifically focused on encouraging students to purse studies that contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development. This year’s grant recipients are outstanding Emirati students and we are looking forward to helping them fulfil their academic goals at the highest level,” said Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, chief executive officer at the Emirates Foundation.

Among the recipients is Maryam Al Memari, who is set to pursue a Master of Science in Environmental Sciences and Policy from Johns Hopkins University. Maryam Omar Bin Haider will pursue a Master of Science in Public Health (Mental Health) from King’s College London, whereas Alya Sultan Alghfeli will work towards a Masters in Furniture Design from the Polytechnic University of Milan. Eiman Abdulla Al Messabi has also been selected, and she will pursue a Master’s Degree in Environment: Dynamics of Territories and Societies from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, whereas Noora Mohammad Al Hashimi will work towards a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology at the United Arab Emirates University.

“The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant for Zayed University graduates is an important opportunity for graduates wishing to further their studies in various academic disciplines in the most prestigious local and global universities. This will positively impact their skills and will provide them with expertise to support their future scientific and professional careers. This grant is also in line with the wise leadership’s support to young people as it promotes investing in young talent and providing the national economy with qualified cadres,” said Nagi Wakim, acting provost at Zayed University.