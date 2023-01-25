Life at Heriot-Watt University is infused with an international viewpoint. Founded in 1821 as the world's first mechanical institute, the institution has partners in 150 countries and approximately 30,000 overseas students. Based in Dubai Knowledge Park, Heriot-Watt University is one of the first overseas universities aiming to offer top-quality British education to people from the region. For students enrolled in 90 different programmes, ranging from foundational studies to postgraduate degrees, the Dubai campus provides a contemporary environment that is specifically designed to fulfil the needs of the UAE and the middle eastern job markets.

Residents of Dubai represent 105 different nationalities and more than 180 different countries. It serves as a global centre of knowledge where students from all around the world can earn qualifications that are recognised internationally. With five worldwide campuses in Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders, Orkney, Dubai, and Malaysia, Heriot-Watt University continues to be a significant driver and engine for the economy, enabling technology, the standard of education and path-breaking research. Its foreign campuses provide first-rate amenities, secure settings, and a warm welcome to all visitors.

A renowned institution in the UK, Heriot-Watt focuses on areas that have a significant influence on today's society and the globe, including international business and accounting, engineering, science, technology, fashion, textiles and design.

Professor Heather J. McGregor, the new provost and vice principal of Heriot-Watt, reveals that the institution’s 4,000 students represent 116 different nations and that her three hundred staff members represent up to 51 different nationalities. India, Pakistan, Russia, Egypt and Kazakhstan are now the top five nationalities for student recruiting. Up to 40 percent of the students have traveled to Dubai, mainly to attend the institution.

By offering a Go Global program, Heriot-Watt University shows its dedication to providing equivalent learning on all its campuses to allow students the flexibility to study on different campuses as they choose. At its international campuses in Dubai and Malaysia, Go Global offers participants an array of opportunities to interact with individuals from other cultures, identify new interests, and improve their life skills.

As students invest substantially in their education, the University recognises the importance of the investment. In addition to Heriot-Watt University’s scholarships and bursaries, the university offers a variety of opportunities provided by its own Alumni Club, which has members worldwide. Students receive these opportunities every year, enhancing their educational experience.

Heriot-Watt Future Made Scholarships

Students who apply and pay their tuition fee deposit by January 31, 2023, will receive a Dh6,000 discount. Students must apply and pay 10 per cent of their tuition costs as a non-refundable advance payment against their tuition fee. The Heriot-Watt Dubai Future Made Scholarship will be paid in equal installments during the first year of study.

The dynamic student body at Heriot-Watt University offers a place for everyone - your university home away from home. They aid in the advancement of your academics and the enhancement of your employment possibilities. They provide you with support when you need it, listen to you, teach you life skills, and give you the tools you need to make a difference. Student Union quotes, "You're here to learn, and we're here to help you learn."

Career fairs and insight events

Career fairs and insight events are popular ways for companies to interact with students that the institution facilitates. At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, the Careers and Graduate Futures Service seeks to support students and graduates in making wise career decisions. GradFutures, their careers portal, is the ideal job platform for advertising your openings and increasing your company's recognition among students and alumni. The institution conducts guest lectures, skills training sessions, recruitment roadshows, drop-in sessions, targeted emails, and newsletters as part of campus recruitment.

In order to pursue chances that reflect the University's multidisciplinary approach to education, Heriot-Watt University Dubai actively searches out several cooperation options and has worked closely with several institutions and organisations. The university's enterprise team is responsible for fostering international industrial alliances. Heriot-Watt actively seeks multi-partnering opportunities and has participated in consortiums to promote autonomous systems in the offshore industry (ORCA Hub) and as a member of the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics.

As part of the Edinburgh and South-East City Deal's Data-Driven Innovation initiative, Heriot-Watt recently formed a joint venture with The University of Edinburgh to construct the UK's first National Robotarium.