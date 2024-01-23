Sharjah: Sharjah is all set to open a new vocational school offering post-secontary students hospitality and tourism courses.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), a prestigious Canadian institute renowned for post-secondary technical education, to collaborate on the establishment of the Sharjah Institute of Hospitality and Tourism - (SIAHA). The event marks Shurooq’s debut in education and vocational training sectors.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Mark Butler, SAIT Vice President, Corporate Development, Applied Research and International (CDARI) signed the MoU, at the American University of Sharjah.

Courses on offer

Set to open its doors in in the third quarter of 2026, the Sharjah Institute of Hospitality and Tourism - (SIAHA), will offer highly accredited diplomas enabling students to proceed their higher education to obtain a Bachelor degree in Hospitality Management and Tourism.

The programs are designed to equip students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills, positioning them for excellence in the dynamic sectors of tourism and luxury hospitality.

The curriculum will be tailored to industry needs, including courses in Hotel Management, Hospitality and Tourism, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of these sectors. It will also offer executive education training courses to upskill the-manpower of those dedicated to this vital sector in Sharjah.

The SAIT -is ranked number one in Canada for hospitality, tourism, and culinary programs. It also ranks 45th globally in the QS World University Rankings for hospitality and leisure.

Strategic partners

As per the strategic objectives outlined in the MoU, Shurooq and SAIT will work as strategic partners to shape the institutional development of the Sharjah-Institute of Hospitality and Tourism - (SIAHA). This includes conducting a needs assessment of existing educational and training facilities and services in Sharjah in the hospitality and tourism sectors, followed by recommendations for programme delivery.

Both parties will closely collaborate on the development and licensing of a world-class curriculum, instructor training, and engage in consultation regarding the setup of facilities and the provision of equipment necessary for effective program delivery.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from the institute and took a commemorative group photo with the Canadian delegation.