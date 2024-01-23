Sharjah: To make it easy for people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs), Sharjah plans to set up chargers at hundreds of sites.

This was announced on Tuesday by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), which is working with environment firm BEEAH for the deployment and operation of EV charging infrastructure across the emirate, including the city and coastal regions.

SRTA Chairman Yousif Khamis Mohamed Alathmane and his delegates recently met with Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and senior BEEAH Group executives at the BEEAH Headquarters, to discuss opportunities in this regard.

SRTA and BEEAH representatives on the sidelines of their recent meeting Image Credit: Supplied

‘Peace of mind’

Hundreds of chargers will be deployed across the emirate in strategic locations along highways and in multiple districts, covering key commercial and urban areas. The new network of chargers will include fast chargers, adding to the existing EV charging infrastructure in the emirate, and provide EV drivers greater peace of mind with shorter distances between charging points.

Alathmane said: “The ‘Electric Chargers’ project, in collaboration with BEEAH, is a flagship initiative that promotes renewable and environmentally-friendly energy in Sharjah. It underlines our commitment to aligning with the UAE’s rapid advancements in sustainable development applications, supporting green energy, and adhering to national strategies aimed at enhancing mechanisms for achieving sustainability in energy and climate change.”

Alathmane also emphasised the importance of the project in the context of the increasing number of electric vehicles and the need for fast chargers. He expressed that the initiative’s objective is to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives and to meet the current needs of Sharjah’s users. The Chairman noted that this project is in line with the Authority’s strategies to reduce carbon emissions, starting from the deployment of electric buses and taxis, and extending to improvements in public services.

2050 target

SRTA and BEEAH are working to enhance Sharjah’s network of EV chargers in line with the National Electric Vehicles Policy, which aims to turn the UAE into a global market for electric vehicles and increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the roads by 2050.

Al Huraimel said: “We are honoured to partner with SRTA to shape the future of emissions-free mobility in Sharjah and inspire wider-scale positive climate action. Together with SRTA’s expertise, we look forward to enhancing access to EV charging infrastructure, supporting drivers in strategic locations throughout the emirate and bridging the gap between EV charging demand and supply. By integrating robust EV charging networks into Sharjah’s infrastructure, we are solidifying the emirate’s position of leadership in sustainability and helping secure its future as a climate-positive, net-zero city.”