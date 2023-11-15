Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has unveiled the Rabdan One Electric Field Patrol at the Global Media Congress, currently underway from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The conference is organised by the Emirates News Agency under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry.”
The Rabdan One field patrol is a “Made in Abu Dhabi” product that was manufactured in collaboration with NWTN, the original manufacturer of the Rabdan One brand. It is assembled at the vehicle assembly facility located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).
The Rabdan One is powered by a 510-kilowatt power station that is driven by two turbines.
It is an intelligent and dynamic vehicle with a control unit and digital meters. It operates using the most advanced long-range technology in the world and is distinguished by its energy efficiency and emission reduction capabilities.
The vehicle has an estimated torque of 1,040 Newton metres and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.5 seconds.
It has a pre-recharging range of 860 km.