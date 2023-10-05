Sharjah: In a momentous revelation at the 7th Economic Sustainability Forum in Sharjah, the spotlight was firmly on the UAE’s sustainable innovation as the first-ever “Smart Electric Traffic Bike” made entirely in the Emirates was unveiled.

This groundbreaking achievement emerged from a dynamic partnership between the Sharjah Research Park for Technology and Innovation and “Sulmi.”

Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, seized the moment to unveil this trailblazing prototype during the forum.

The event itself was a testament to the harmonious synergy between the police force and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in their collective commitment to bolstering the business sector.

Under the theme of “A Safe Sharjah with a Sustainable Economy,” this forum resonated with excitement and anticipation for the UAE’s role in sustainability solutions. It comes as the nation prepares to host the global COP28 gathering next month, positioning itself as a beacon of innovation and eco-consciousness on the world stage.

Top speed, charging, range

Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali | Gulf News

This groundbreaking electric motorbike boasts a top speed of 155 km/h and a range of 300km on a single charge (enough to cover Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and back, on a single charge), thanks to its 10.4kW battery.

Charging is rapid, taking just 30 minutes for a full charge with speed charging. The bike is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, and a USB charging port.

Rashid Al Salmi, the creator of the bike and owner of Sulmi company, highlighted that the bike’s 3D-printed structure was designed and created at SRTIP, a Sharjah-based technology hub. Al Salmi, a mechanical engineer, led a team of five Emirati staff members in designing the bike.

Two types of electric bikes have been launched: one for traffic patrol by the Sharjah Police and the other for use by delivery companies.

Delivery e-bike

Al Salmi mentioned that three delivery companies in the UAE have already expressed interest in acquiring these bikes, including companies in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, as well as international firms from Germany, Sweden, and Canada.

The research and development for these e-bikes took place at the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab, reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement.

The unveiling of these e-bikes marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s sustainable transportation and mobility sector and aligns with the nation’s clean energy goals in preparation for Cop28, set to be hosted in Dubai in December.

R&D

Brigadier Bin Amer commended the launch of this innovative product as a testament to UAE entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation in the realm of sustainable transport.

The development of these e-bikes spanned two years, a time frame that Al Salmi described as taking longer than initially expected.

These electric bikes are not only environmentally friendly but also equipped with a smart system to detect potential dangers in their surroundings.

The forum also aimed to elevate security services across various economic, industrial, and commercial sectors to international standards, fostering economic growth in Sharjah. Key attendees included senior police officers, businessmen, and representatives from various local departments.

Brigadier Abdullah Bin Amer emphasised Sharjah Police’s commitment to enhancing security as part of its strategic plans. He underscored the integral connection between security and economic prosperity.

Innovative solutions

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the symbiotic relationship between security and the economy, emphasizing that security and safety are vital foundations for economic growth and sustainable development.

The forum included discussions on improving security services and adopting innovative solutions to challenges faced by various sectors in Sharjah, aligning with the emirate’s commitment to ease of doing business, global competitiveness, innovation, and entrepreneurship.