A must visit for foodies: World of Flavours night food festival in Sharjah’s Al Qasba
Food from across the world, live cooking competitions, meet chefs, entertainment and more
1 of 7
This Ramadan, visit World of Flavours – a night food festival, which is taking place from March 30 to April 8 at Sharjah's Al Qasba.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
During the festival, foodies and cooking enthusiasts alike can enjoy an array of mouthwatering dishes and delicacies from different countries.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Sponsored by Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Sharjah Co-operative Society, the festival brings together culinary experts and foodies from across the region from 8pm to 1am.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
The festival will feature a prize distribution ceremony, various food stalls and vendors showcasing cuisines from the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Sri Lanka, Korea, Italy, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, Japan, and China.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
Attendees can also look forward to cooking competitions, mocktail making, ice, chocolate and fruit carving, bread decoration, and kids workshops.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
Guests will have the chance to meet Emirati chef Hanan Al-Dawla and Greek chef Alexanros Pavloboulos, as well as influencer Khalid Al Matrooshi and Emirati actor Abdullah Saeed bin Haider.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
More details are available on Al Qasba’s Instagram account.
Image Credit: Supplied