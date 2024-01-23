Sharjah: The 13th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) is set to commence from February 7 to 18.
This prominent event, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), promises to adorn Sharjah’s most iconic cultural and natural landmarks with mesmerising artistic displays conceived by globally renowned artists.
The festival will feature more than 15 spectacular light shows meticulously crafted by international artists, unfolding over 12 days across 12 key locations. The shows start from 6pm until 11pm, except on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, where the shows continue until midnight.
The locations include the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, the General Souq — Al Hamriyah, Kalba Waterfront, which are three newly added locations in this year’s edition, besides Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Rafisah Dam. Adding to the allure, the Light Village, situated in front of the University City Hall building in Sharjah, will showcase more than 55 small and medium-sized national projects, commencing on the 1st of February.
Utilising advanced, latest energy-efficient lighting technologies, the SLF will transform the facades of these landmarks into a vibrant tapestry of colours, celebrating Sharjah’s rich history and heritage. These venues, already noted for their stunning architecture, will be further enhanced by the interplay of light and music, creating dynamic visual narratives that articulate the emirate’s past, present, and future aspirations. This festival stands as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and diversity, using the universal language of light to unite different cultures and civilisations, soothing the soul and delighting the eye.
Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, said: “The Sharjah Light Festival is a prestigious global event, reflecting the emirate’s role as a beacon of art, culture, and heritage in the region. The festival is a testament to our commitment to fusing art, culture, heritage, and innovation, thereby enhancing the experience of tourists and visitors worldwide.”
The 12th edition of SLF registered significant public turnout and wide interest, attracting nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 184,000 visits to the Light Village.