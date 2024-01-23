Dubai: The UAE Food Bank, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced its annual results for 2023, highlighting impactful programmes and initiatives that benefited over 18.6 million people worldwide.

Established with the goal of distributing surplus food to those in need and reducing food waste, the UAE Food Bank received support from 800 donors in 2023, including local and international charities and food establishments.

Awareness

In the same year, the Bank organised 105 awareness programmes, engaging nearly 9,843 participants and involving 1,800 volunteers.

Throughout the year, the Food Bank collected a diverse range of food items, encompassing fruits and vegetables, prepared meals, rice, wheat and its derivatives, pasta, meat, dairy products, cheese products, other grocery items, chocolate and water. Image Credit: Supplied

Furthermore, the UAE Food Bank’s annual results revealed that it received approximately Dh14.7 million in funds and made a significant positive environmental impact by diverting 6,000 tonnes of food from landfills.

Curbing food waste

Aligned with its goal to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in food waste by 2027, these endeavours contributed to lowering environmental pollution and emissions associated with food waste.

The UAE Food Bank forms part of the country's long-term strategy to provide food to beneficiaries through humanitarian initiatives and programmes. Image Credit: Supplied

Dawoud Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said that the bank’s 2023 results are a testament to the directives and follow up of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

Sustainability

The bank’s mission is to provide food to beneficiaries by efficiently managing surplus food and reducing waste, adhering to organised and sustainable principles, and ensuring the highest quality delivery to beneficiaries worldwide.

Image Credit: Supplied

“The UAE Food Bank operates as part of a long-term plan that seeks to provide food to beneficiaries through humanitarian initiatives and programmes,” he said.

“This commitment ensures both sustainability and the delivery of high-quality food. Positioned as a globally recognised food bank, the UAE Food Bank functions under a robust and sustainable framework, supporting the UAE’s ambition to lead the Global Food Security Index by 2051, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051,” said Al Hajri.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, highlighted that the results for 2023 surpassed the performance indicators by 100 per cent of the set targets.

Humanitarian work

During the same year, the UAE Food Bank engaged in a range of local and international events with a focus on humanitarian work, charity, sustainability and the environment.

The UAE Food Bank served as a golden partner at the Grace Preservation First Global Conference and took part in significant events such as the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), Gulf Food Exhibition (Gulfood), Dubai International Food Safety Conference and Food Industry Forum.

The UAE Food Bank’s extensive series of initiatives and programmes has positioned it as a prominent contributor to humanitarian activities on a global scale. Image Credit: Supplied

Partners

Collaborating with partners, the bank actively engaged in numerous humanitarian projects and initiatives, aiming to provide relief and assistance to individuals in need across the world.

Relief campaigns

As part of relief campaigns in response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the UAE Food Bank delivered approximately 293 tonnes of food to the Emirates Red Crescent.

The UAE Food Bank has signed deals with a number of strategic partners in 2023 to spread humanitarian work. Image Credit: Supplied

Additionally, it provided aid in the form of 54 tonnes of food items to Libya following floods, and contributed another 60 tonnes as part of the ‘Compassion for Gaza’ relief campaign.

Number of strategic partnerships entered into by the UAE Food Bank in 2023

Partnerships

In 2023, the UAE Food Bank entered more than 32 strategic partnerships with public and private sector institutions, humanitarian organisations, charities and food establishments.

Image Credit: Supplied

These partnerships include 25 agreements focused on providing surplus food, three collaborations dedicated to reducing food wastage and contributing funds, and an agreement dedicated to recycling food waste.

Image Credit: Supplied

Food security

Moreover, it contributes to the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by collaborating to support local farmers and extending the footprint of the bank globally.

Since its inception in 2017 until the end of 2023, the UAE Food Bank has distributed over 68 million meals, equivalent to 60,000 tonnes of surplus food distributed. Image Credit: Supplied

The bank also establishes partnerships for the assessment and implementation of various consultation plans and collaborates extensively with a diverse network of Arab and international food banks.

The UAE Food Bank has organised 367 events, workshops and campaigns, forging collaborations with 232 strategic partners and formalising five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with regional food banks.