KHDA has announced on Sunday that all school teachers and staff in Dubai to receive free annual passes to Dubai Parks & Resorts. Image Credit:

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Parks and Resorts have teamed up to offer every teacher and school employee at private schools in Dubai a free annual pass to Dubai Parks and Resorts, to thank them for their commitment during the pandemic.

Mouza Al Suwaidi, Chief of Engagement, KHDA, said: “In the last few months, teachers and school staff all over Dubai have shown great passion, resilience and commitment to high quality learning and the well-being of children, for which we are truly grateful. We hope these annual passes will give them many days of happiness with family and friends in a safe environment. We appreciate the opportunity to work with our friends at Dubai Parks & Resorts on this initiative, which will bring so much joy to so many people.”

‘Put a smile on their faces’

Rami Mashini, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Dubai Parks and Resorts, said: “It is our pleasure to partner with the KHDA to honour the education staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support Dubai’s students. It has been a difficult time for everyone as they navigate through online learning and keeping students safe and educated so we hope a free pass to a whole year of fun at our amazing parks where they can enjoy over 100 rides, shows and attractions, will help to put smiles on their faces.”

Safety first

Dubai Parks and Resorts feature “enhanced” health and safety procedures to protect guests and staff. Some of these include temperature checks prior to entry; routine deep cleaning of all areas in the parks; appropriately distanced lockers, tables and counters; and reduced capacity in restaurants, rides and shops. How to redeem the pass

To redeem the free annual park pass, teachers and school staff should visit one of the guest services counters at Dubai Parks and Resorts before February 28, 2021, and bring the unique code in the information letter given by their school, along with valid teacher ID, if applicable.

What is included?