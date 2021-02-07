Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command has launched an electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Stick to your lane ... secure your safety, from February 1 and the campaign will continue until March 6. The initiative aims to spread awareness among drivers about the dangers of road accidents and how to stay safe.
Police data revealed that 64 road accidents had occurred in 2020 due to sudden lane changes and deviations while driving and wrong overtaking. These accidents have resulted in a number of injuries, ranging from medium to severe.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at Sharjah Police, confirmed that this campaign aims to reduce traffic accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries. The campaign is in keeping with the leadership’s vision and the aim of the Ministry of Interior to make the roads safer for all.
He said that the campaign seeks to raise awareness through videos and messages posted on the police’s accounts on social media. In addition, there are electronic advertisements displayed on the front side of shopping centres across the emirate, in Arabic, English and Urdu, in order to remind motorists to follow the correct procedures while driving.
He explained that statistics indicated that lack of adherence to lane-driving rules by motorists was the leading cause of accidents and deaths on the roads.