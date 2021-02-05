Dubai: A fine of Dh600 will be given to any motorist who will misuse the recently-opened dedicated bus and taxi lane at Khalid bin Al Waleed Street in Bur Dubai beginning on Sunday (February 7), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.
According to RTA, the dedicated bus and taxi lane which opened on January 21 is monitored by 22 cameras. “The underlying aim of the fine is to ensure the smooth flow of buses, improve the bus service by reducing the journey time. Saving the time of bus riders will boost their satisfaction and increase the ridership of public transit means,” it added.
Distinctive red colour
The special lanes have been marked by a distinctive red colour. “To raise awareness among road users, RTA has installed directional signs at the entry-point of the lanes, explaining the types of vehicles allowed to pass through and cautioning motorists against accessing the lane, which constitutes an offence subject to a Dh600 fine,” Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO or RTA’s Public Transport Agency, earlier said.
“Signages were installed at the start and middle of the lanes along with light signals, indicating the bus-only lanes. The project includes the construction of pedestrian walkways, air-conditioned shelters for waiting bus and taxi riders, street lights, roadside parking and landscaping works,” he added.