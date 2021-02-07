Drivers in Abu Dhabi beware, as strong winds will cause dust and sand to blow over some parts of the emirate reducing horizontal visibility, the National Center of Meteorology has warned.
The weather bureau also shared a map of areas that will be affected.
Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and nothern emirates will have a relatively clear morning, as no fog is in sight today. However, the NCM has said that the weather will be hazy and partly cloudy.
There seems to be a rise in temperatures. The maximum temperature recorded over the country was 30.5°C, yesterday.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas are expected to reach between 28-33°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-29°C, and between 17-21 °C in mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures will continue to reach as low as 9-13°C in the internal areas. In the coastal areas, temperature lows will be between 13-17°C, and 6-11°C in mountainous regions.
It will be a humid morning and relative humidity is expected to increase at night. According to the NCM, relative humidity in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, will hit a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
High humidity will result in a chance of fog and mist formation on Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other parts of the UAE.
"The sea will be relatively calm to moderately rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and relatively calm in the Oman Sea" the said.