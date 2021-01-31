1 of 12
From the lit festival to new happy hour deals you can't miss
EMIRATES AIRLINES LIT FESTIVAL: The world’s leading international literary festival and the Arab world’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is taking place throughout the week. This year’s event will be held at the Jameel Arts Centre, the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel and at Alserkal Avenue in full accordance with all health and safety rules and procedures.
KICK OFF THE WEEK WITH A SUNDAY BRUNCH: Yes, Dubai will have brunches even on the first day of the week. Every Sunday, guests are invited to start their week with The Eloquent Elephant’s Hops Brunch. Indulge in an unlimited flow of draughts including and three nibbles from the signature menu, for a lively evening. This Sunday brunch takes place from 7pm to 11pm and is priced at Dh249 per person.
FITNESS DEAL OF THE WEEK: The Den in Motor City has an amazing deal for February. Throughout the month, first-timers can redeem two free classes and if they buy the third class at the same time, they get a Den T-shirt for free. The Den DXB offers a style of functional fitness. Michael, the founder, has pieced together the perfect mix of strength, movement, and cardiovascular training, to ensure all bases of your fitness are covered.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TJS: Located at the entrance of the award-winning Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, TJ’s is the spot to hang out with friends and family, enjoy sweater weather on the patio, and escape the hectic city-life post work. The venue invites guests to take games night up a notch at TJ’s brand-new trivia night every Sunday. Players can test their knowledge on music, food, sports, geography, and everything in between over an interactive quiz session accompanied by the best of pub grub. Bring your squad and stand a chance to win some fantastic prizes including buckets of hops, brunch vouchers and dining vouchers to redeem at Shamiana.
LADIES NIGHT AT TREEHOUSE ON SUNDAY: On Sundays, ladies are invited to jumpstart their week with unlimited grape accompanied by a blend of R&B and Soul tunes. Sunday night is for the girls to beat the mid-week blues with unlimited beverages. Treehouse is also featuring a special winter ‘Komorebi’ menu, which includes a selection of signature Treehouse dishes including Emirati Fries, Rock Shrimp and Short Rib Sliders. Taking place every Sunday from 9pm to 2am, ladies get unlimited rose, red and white for Dh149 per person.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE MASTI HOUR EVERY DAY THIS WEEK: The ‘Masti Hour’ invites guests to kick back and sip away their weekday worries with a tempting ‘2 for 1’ offer on selected mixed beverages, grapes and hops. The lush setting with views of La Mer and the Dubai skyline is a great setting to enjoy the sunset and savour refreshing beverages. The Masti Happy Hour takes place daily from Sunday to Thursday from 4.30pm to 7pm.
TRY THE NEW VALUE BUSINESS LUNCH AT LOLA: Lola Taberna Española is offering a fixed lunch menu, with prices starting from Dh65 per person inclusive of water. In Spain, Menu Del Dia refers to 'menu of the day' and is typically a three-course meal, starting with a primer plato to get started, a segundo plato to follow, and finished with a postre for dessert. This business lunch deal takes place weekdays from 12pm to 4pm and includes two courses, whether you want a starter and main or a main and dessert priced at Dh65 per person. You also have the chance to upgrade to a three-course menu.
NEW CHAI PE CHARCHA MENU AT BOL GAPPA: Bollywood inspired quirky Indian fusion restaurant, Bol Gappa, in Al Karama has launched a special "Chai Pe Charcha" Set Menu for casual evening catch-ups. Perfect for when you are planning for a quick chai catch up with your friends, and looking for tempting food options without splurging a lot, it’s Dh25 per person. Chai pe Charcha simply translates to discussing current affairs with your friends over a cup of tea. The set menu includes Mexican Bhel, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri shots, Sev Puri and a choice of beverage (tea/coffee). The offer is valid when you book a table for six or more.
TAKE PART IN A GENTS’ NIGHT AT FOUQUET’S: Through a secret door at Fouquet’s lies Marta, an intimate speakeasy-style bar which can be booked for pre-or post-dinner drinks. Le Marta at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, launches Gents Night, something for the lads. Touted to have an exclusive collection of grapes and spirits in Abu Dhabi, this is the place for those who appreciate the finer things in life. With connoisseurs on hand to recommend pairings from some of the world’s finest bottles, Marta Bar pays homage to a bygone era with a Gents Night to keep the lads (and the ladies) happy every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Gents can enjoy finger foods and a two-hours flow of the best selection of beverages at the lounge for Dh350 per person.
TRY THE FLAMING DUCK AT HUTONG: Hutong, the Northern Chinese restaurant and bar in the DIFC, is delighted to present a new addition to its already highly commended dinner menu with the introduction of the Flaming Duck. A twist on their signature Peking Duck, the Flaming Duck is a revelation to the senses and a must-try gastronomical experience as never before seen in Dubai. The duck is carefully prepared for 24 hours using a traditional recipe said to have been developed over one hundred years ago for the Emperor, before being flamed tableside by Chef. The duck is then sliced and wrapped in a steamed pancake with of plum sauce and the mild crunch of thinly sliced cucumber and spring onion. The duck is priced at Dh410.
CELEBRATE SUNSET HOUR AT ALOFT CITY CENTRE DEIRA: A daily offer with cooler days ahead, catch up with friends and enjoy the winter vibes of Dubai. The Canteen, located at the Aloft City Centre Deira, invites guests to take in the views of the Dubai skyline while taking advantage of a special ‘Buy One Get One’ offer on house beverages from 4pm to 7pm.
