Meat Me there, She Burger, Parkers and High JOint

Dubai: I love a good burger, but I wouldn’t want to waste the calories on fast food burgers. I prefer independent, standalone spots. Places that use gourmet cheese, potato flour bread, a secret sauce or even lamb meat instead of beef. What makes these places stand out is the fact that their produce is fresh, the meat is soft and grilled well. The cool branding doesn’t hurt either.

Here are some of the top burgers in Dubai:

1. Meat Me There

Meat Me There Dubai Image Credit: Meat Me There Dubai Facebook

My number one, undisputed burger spot, for the best, juiciest, simplest, yet most unique burger in town is Meat Me There. If you were to mention this place to your friends, most of them probably wouldn't know about it. Their burger patty is made with black Australian onyx beef, rather than regular cow beef which I think actually works to its advantage. It gives it such a different flavour and it’s succulent and juicy. They also have a very unique white bread bun, sprinkled with black sesame seeds. Their cheese fries are served with melted gruyere cheese, rather than that plastic stuff that comes out of a pump. It’s the perfect burger and my favourite one to indulge in.

Location: Al Souq Mall, Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim 2 — Dubai Cost: Dh38 for the Meat Me Burger and Dh25 for the fries

2. Good Burger

Good Burger JLT Image Credit: Good Burger JLT

This spot is one of the latest additions to the Dubai burger scene. It was founded in February 2020 and was born out of the kitchen of Maiz Tacos. They offer great and high-quality burgers. Since launching, Good Burger has grown its menu to include fried chicken burgers, portobello mushroom burger, messy fries and more. Their unique selling point is how well their season their patties and the quality ingredients they use on their meat. They also have a special collab burger, which they've made with Maiz Tacos, the Good Mexican Chicken Sandwich.

Location: JLT Cluster Y Lakeshore Tower, inside Maiz Tacos Cost: Dh40 for the burger

3. No. FiftySeven Boutique Café

Image Credit: Instagram.com/no57cafe/

The recently opened cafe in Dubai serves an incredibel gourmet Wagyu burger made with two different types of cheeses, a brioche sesame bun and very simple toppings. The burger is cut in half and grilled once again down the middle. It is one of the best burgers I've ever tried. It also comes with a bunch of truffle parmesan fries.

Location: THAT Concept Store Cost: Dh35 for a burger, Dh18 for Cajun Fries

4. Parker's

Truffle Burger at Parker's Dubai Image Credit: Parker's Instagram

If I am being honest, not every burger on the Parker's menu is worth ordering, but there is one that I go back for time and time again. Their Truffle Burger. It's made with Truffle infused Wagyu striploins, truffle ranch, white cheddar and crispy onions. It could feel a bit heavy for some, but this has got to be one of my favourite burgers in Dubai. Try it and you'll see what I mean.

Location: Dubai Mall and La Mer Cost: Dh62 for the truffle burger

5. Bareburger (a vegan burger!)

Bareburger Vegan Burger Image Credit: Supplied

One of the beauties of Bareburger is that the ingredients are mostly all organic, so you can really taste the difference in quality. I have to say though, that their stand-out menu item is their vegan burger. I know it may seem a bit strange for people, who eat meat to want to try a vegan burger, but it honestly completely changed my view of eating vegan food. Their vegan burger is called the Beyond Burger, and it's made out of 100 per cent vegan ingredients like beetroot, potato as well as other vegetables, there's even some non-dairy cheese on it! And honestly... I am not even exaggerating, it tastes just like the real thing.

Locations La Mer, City Walk, The Pointe Cost Dh44

6. Shake Shack

Shake Shack Dubai Image Credit: Supplied/Shake Shack Dubai

Although the brand is slightly more mainstream and mostly only located within malls, there is something completely comforting about biting into a burger at Shake Shack. The soft and pillowy bun, the sort of jagged edge burger and that melted cheese gives it a little bit of a messy and homemade feel. The only drawback about Shake Shack is the size of the burger. When something is so good, I tend to always crave more surface. To feel full, I sometimes have to order two burgers, which tends to be heavy on the wallet.

Locations Multiple Cost starting from Dh30

7. Slider Station

Image Credit: Supplied

Slider Station is the first conveyor belt burger joint in the world. Although technically known for sliders, this spot is also home to some great burgers. My favourite being the All American, but they offer unique burger combination, sauces and cheeses. Slider Station takes on the concept of an American Gas Station in the 40s with a super "industrial chic" look. The menu also features American tapas, grills, flat breads and unique desserts from its in house pastry spot the Cocoa Room.

Location: Cost: Sliders start from Dh14

8. Blaze Burgers

Blaze Burger Dubai Image Credit: Blaze Burger Dubai Facebook

I love anything that allows customisation. Blaze is originally a Bahraini homegrown brand that makes these juicy cheesy burgers in an old school nostaligia kind of way. The ingredients are all are fresh. They are insta-famous for the 6Abooga Burger, but I honestly recommend just having a build-your-own exactly the way you like it.

Location: JBR Cost: Starting from Dh39

9. Five Guys

Five Guys Dubai Image Credit: Supplied/Five Guys Dubai

I know it’s another mainstream mall spot, but you cannot deny that their burgers really scratch that burger-craving itch. The sandwich itself isn’t made with those cool, trendy potato buns or gourmet cheese or caramalised whatever. But a simple and tasty portion. I also love that it’s a massive portion and is really filling. They also have a tendency to give you an entire bag of French fries and free unlimited peanuts if you dine in.

Location: Multiple Outlets Cost: Starting from Dh38

10. ​Burger Pit​​​​​​

Burger Pit Dubai Image Credit: Burger Pit Facebook

Burger Pit is a quintessentially classic American burger place, located at Dubai’s Last Exit. The venue draws its inspiration from the retro 1950s, but combines an old-fashioned concept with the fast paced life in Dubai. This gourmet food truck’s motto is simple — good quality food, done well. Classic beef burgers are paired with fries and the classic all-American shakes are there to wash it all down.

Location: Last Exit (all of them) Cost: Dh30 for the original, Dh20 for loaded cheese fries

11. Salt

Image Credit: Facebook

Everyone talks about Salt when they think about burgers in Dubai. What started out as a little food truck on kite beach, is now a full fledged success story with multiple locations and international pop-ups. I even saw one in the middle of the desert in Saudi Arabia. Salt kind of pioneered the potato bun movement in the UAE. They kind of started the 'soft burger' trend. When everyone was still enjoying white sesame seeds on their bun, Salt focused more on the texture and it totally transformed the eating experience. Their burgers come in two's since they are quite small, but pair them with some fries and a shake and you are good!

Location: Kite Beach, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, La Mer. They also have locations in RAK, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and even Saudi Arabia Cost: Dh32 for the original, Dh18 for cheese fries

12. Le Burger

Image Credit: Supplied

Le Burger is apparently Vienna’s best kept secret. This spot is more for the picky person, who wants to know exactly what's in their burger (me tbh). Le Burger allows you to make over 2,000 burger combinations. Their Mall of the Emirates location is the first international opening for the brand. Le Burger takes fast-casual dining to new heights with gourmet burgers and specially curated mocktails. The dedicated beverage bar lets diners pick from an elaborate drinks menu so they can sip on milkshakes, mocktails, iced teas, coffees and soft drinks.

Location: First floor of Mall of the Emirates, next to Ski Dubai Price: Dh52 for a classic cheese burger

13. Black Tap

Image Credit: Supplied

When Black Tap first opened in Jumeirah Al Naseem, it was common to find 40 to 60 minute wait times so you could get in. The popular burger joint, which hails from New York is famous for its generous burgers (American portions) and its Crazy Shakes. Black Tap’s flavours are simple and uncomplicated, with each burger made from scratch. It's definitely an enjoyable night out and the burgers are tasty. It is a bit on the pricy side, with the burger meals starting at Dh75. However, most people I come across seem to really like their craft burgers. It has since expanded to several locations across the UAE.

Locations: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rixos Premium, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates Cost: Dh75 for the All-American

14. Pickl. Dubai

Image Credit: Facebook

This burger joint has hit Dubai by storm. Anytime you are dining in you will find a slew of delivery drivers waiting to pick up orders, as well as a line of people ordering to eat there. You can't deny, their burgers are really good. They ship their beef especially from the USA, and use potato buns to soak up all the sauces and meat juices, so it's like a pillowy, yummy, deliciously messy burger. Their fried chicken is one of the best in the city. It tastes really high quality. Every dish is served with a side of sliced pickles, depending on how you like them.

Location: One JLT, Al Safa 2 Cost:Dh30 for a cheeseburger

15. High Joint

Image Credit: Instagram.com/High.Joint

High Joint can only seat like seven or eight people at a time. It's locate in a bit of a random residential area in Al Manara, sandwiched between an Afghani bakery and a grocery. This homegrown burger joint, is clearly more of a grab and go spot, but sitting down is fun and different as well. The menu is one page. Pretty simple, but incredibly good! Not for the purists, more for the "flavour loving, sauce loving, okay with Cheetos inside of a burger" type of people. I loved their Millionaires High burger (Dh45).

Location: Al Safa 2, Near Al Manara Road Cost: Dh35 for the High Burger

16. Bite Me Burger Co

Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing London's hottest mini burgers to Dubai, Bite Me Burger Co, has opened its doors in Gate Avenue, DIFC. Serving 15 varieties of mouth-watering mini burgers, from lamb and duck to beef and vegan, each mini burger is drizzled with a fun homemade sauce. Great for DIFC's lunch hour, Bite Me Burger Co also does office deliveries and sharing boxes of 12 to 24 mini burgers (ideal for team meetings). Bite Me Burger Co shares its address with its sister brand, Get Plucked, a destination for gourmet fried chicken. Two birds one stone.

Location: 151 Gate Avenue, North Entrance, Podium Level, DIFC Cost: Dhs 42 for a box of two mini burgers (DUO) and Dhs 18 for regular fries

17. Freddy's Steakburgers

Image Credit: Supplied

This burger spot is famous in the US with over 350 restaurants there. Freddy’s Steakburgers are now available in the UAE at three locations (Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates). Freddy’s makes cooked-to-order Smash Steakburgers. They use a 85 per cent lean beef patty, smashed on the grill, topped with cheese and cooked to come out with crunchy tidbits around the edges. Pair the burger with their 'Shoestring Fries' cooked in a hot and crunchy style. They come with a special Freddy’s dipping fry sauce.

Location: Nakheel Mall, Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates Cost: Dh22 for a Freddy's Original Double

18. FOMO

Image Credit:

I spotted this burger stand in Al Serkal Avenue. FOMO (fear of missing out) is one of the more recent burger spots to hit the Dubai foodie scene. The menu offers just four different types of burgers (very focused).So if you are hungry hungry, go for their Double Fomo, but if you are looking for something kind of smaller, maybe a little simpler, then the Fomo Burger is the one for you. Order it with a side of fries and make sure you have the ice cream for dessert.

Location:Al Serkal Avenue Cost: Dh32 for a cheeseburger

19. Ugly Burger

Image Credit:

Not every burger has to be Instagrammable and Ugly Burger stands out because they offer a tasty messy burger that just may not fit the aesthetics. The recently launched burger spot offers different types of burgers including juicy Wagyu beef, shrimp katsu and crispy fried chicken burgers, a truffle burgers and their latest addition the Bulgogi Burger, which puts a twist on Korea’s most loved dish. Additionally sides include spicy chicken nuggets and shrimp balls. The restaurant also has a crazy variety of fries from truffle, kimchi, which you can season with the Ugly Burger’s infamous hot sauce collection.

Location: Inside Shogun, Dubai Media City cloud kitchen. Cost: Dh35 for a cheeseburger

20. 3Fils

Image Credit:

You might not expect that a modern Asian restaurant would make a burger as amazing as this. Some of my friends have called this one of the best burgers they've tried in Dubai. It's one of those burgers where you can taste the difference. It's made with wagyu beef, Provolone cheese shavings, chipotle sauce and of course the softest, most pillowy potato bun. The homegrown spot is also located in such a peaceful and beautiful spot in Dubai, the sleepy Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. It's worth checking out for sure.