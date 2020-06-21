1 of 15
A view of desert from the Edge of Jebel Mleiha which is also called Saddle rock. The journey to the Mleiha desert is approximately 57 kms from Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 15
Cars zooming around the dunes on the edge of the Liwa desert.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 15
Desert trees in the middle of the Meliha Desert.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 15
A view of the Meliha desert.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 15
The mixed colours of the sands of the Liwa desert make a striking backdrop for this driver as he traverses the dunes.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
6 of 15
UAE residents having fun in the Liwa desert.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 15
A caravan of camels in the Liwa desert.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 15
A man wandering around the dunes of the deep orange sand dunes of the Liwa desert.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
9 of 15
A view of Sha'byat Al Khattmah, a village in the Meliha desert.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 15
A panoramic view of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
11 of 15
A UAE resident feeding camels in the Tilal Swaihan desert.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 15
A four wheeler driving by a group of camels in the Tilal Swaihan desert in Al Ain.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 15
A perfectly timed shot in the Tilal Swaihan desert in Al Ain.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 15
Ghaff trees in Tilal Swaihan in Al ain.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15 of 15
A man stands alone atop a red sand dune in Liwa.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News