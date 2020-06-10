Here’s a list of a few places you can go with your dog without any issues from authorities

Dubai: There are more than a few places in Dubai where you can walk dogs without complaints or financial sanctions.

As a result, we have compiled a complete list of the best places that you can go for a stroll with your dog. However, it is important for dog walkers to clean up after their pets to avoid being fined.

Where can I take my dog for a walk?

1. The desert

Living in the UAE, we are blessed to be surrounded by acres of open space in the form of desert. In particular, the open areas behind the Arabian Ranches, Mirdif and near Al Qudra are great places for your dog to run around and get some well-needed exercise.

2. The Pointe

The Pointe at Atlantis offers plenty of leisure activities

The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah is now allowing residents to come with their pups. The Pointe beach is open for dogs so long as they remain on their leash at all times and are not allowed to go into the water. Remember to also bring your own waste bags. Some of the restaurants at the Pointe also welcome dogs. Chicago Meatpackers, for example, will even give residents, who visit with their dogs a 15 per cent discount.

3. The Greens

With beautiful landscapes and lush lawns, this area provides the perfect sanctuary to walk your dog, right in the heart of the city. Additionally, there's a lovely dog park for the residents of the community and their furry friends. There are even doggie waste bins are located all around the area, which shows you just how dog-friendly the area is. There's even a cordoned off area, where your dog can move around without a leash, however, this is only accessible for residents of the community.

4. Burj Park

Located in Downtown Dubai is one of the few parks in which dogs are allowed to enter and walk. Technically, they can only walk on the pavement, not on the grass and must be leashed at all times. It's a great opportunity for your pup to enjoy the Dubai Fountains if that's something they would care about.

5. Irish Village

One of the OG dog-friendly spots in Dubai, the Irish Village has always been a place that is welcoming to all dogs, as long as they are on a leash. They will offer your pup a bowl of water at all the restaurants.

6. JLT

You can walk your dog between all the clusters in JLT. However, you are not allowed to have dogs in the central JLT Park. All of the other areas are fine.

7. Golden Mile on the Palm Jumeirah

That peaceful strip of greenery on the Golden Mile is a perfect place to walk your dog. Many of the cafes there are also pet friendly and allow you to sit outside to enjoy a nice cup of coffee with your pup.

8. Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Park

This little park located in the heart of Dubai Media City is a surprisingly peaceful place to take your dogs for a walk. The lake, footpath and grassy area are dog friendly and a perfect place to bring your little guy for a walk. Technically they are meant to stay on their leash, however, I've seen people let their dogs roam free on the grass before.

9. Warsan 3

Across from the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan 3, you will find a large grassy area, in which dogs are allowed to roam leash-free, according to a Gulf News reader, who has taken her dog there several times.

10. Springs and Meadows

The two areas are very pet friendly. It's easy to walk your dog around the neighbourhood there. It's better if you obviously live there, however, can still walk your dog in the outside areas of that neighbourhood.

Can't go there anymore

​Jebel Ali "Dog" Beach ​​​​​​

The famous dog beach in Jebel Ali, was a popular spot for people walking dogs, however, It’s not technically legal, authorities have continued to crack down on dog owners, who bring their dog to this beach.

Al Qudra lakes