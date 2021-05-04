1 of 12
ZENGO: The popular Pan Asian restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa is hosting a special sushi night called ‘Sushi Sundays’ with unlimited sushi for two and a bottle of sparkling grape per couple for Dh168 per person, every Sunday from 8pm to 11pm.
KARMA KAFE BY BUDDHA BAR: The Souk Al Bahar venue offers a great all-you-can-eat Sushi night on Sundays, where you can enjoy a select menu of sushi at Dh100 per person. There's also the option of adding select house beverages for the total price of Dh200 per person. With views of The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar sets the scene for a fun evening.
SUI MUI: Sui Mui has created a brilliant offer- Muisushi that serves up an unlimited spread of fresh and moreish sushi on Monday and Tuesday, from 6pm to 10.30pm. A slew of unlimited sushi priced at Dh149 per person and if you’d like to make a night of it, then unlimited house beverages are available for an additional Dh100. Sushi FOMO is officially a thing of the past.
IZAKAIA: Izakaia at the JW Marriott Marquis offers a Tuesday Bubbly and Sushi night, where guests can enjoy an evening of unlimited sushi available from a special menu and free-flowing bubbly. This deal is available every Tuesdays from 6pm until 12 midnight and starts at Dh175 per person including unlimited sushi, Dh289 per person including unlimited sushi and 2 hours of bubbly and house beverages and Dh400 per person including unlimited sushi, two sashimi platters and two glasses of bubbly or a select beverage.
KANPAI: Every Saturday and Sunday Kanpai hosts a ‘For the love of Sushi’ all you can eat deal. Dine, mingle, and enjoy a relaxed night every Saturday and Sunday, where you can try out an unlimited menu of Sushi for two hours anytime between 1pm to 11pm for Dh249 per person. The best part is, this deal is on the entertainer, so you can split the cost with a friend.
MINATO: Every day Minato offers an all you can eat sushi and teppanyaki buffet. The old school Radisson Blu hotel, was the first ever five star hotel in Dubai and to this day still offers one of the best sushi deals in town. For Dh179, you can enjoy an unlimited amount of sushi as well as water and soft drinks.
TOSHI: Grand Millennium Hotel have launched a new all you can eat option in their restaurant Toshi. It’s a delightful deal in the hidden gem at the Barsha Heights hotel. Every day of the week Toshi hosts a Pan Asian night, where you can enjoy unlimited sushi and much more. For Dh195 this also includes unlimited soft drinks or Dh299 per person, which includes house beverages.
YO SUSHI: The OG of the conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Dubai, Yo Sushi also offers an all you can eat sushi deal for Dh129 per person, which includes unlimited beverages. This daily offer includes unlimited plates of sushi, sashimi, Japanese street food, salads and dessert. With locations all over Dubai, it’s easy to access at most malls.
ITSU: The casual sushi spot located in the Marina and at Golden Mile on the palm offers an all you can eat sushi deal for Dh98 per person. It’s also a conveyor belt sushi situation, so you will have access to plenty of different flavours.
SUSHI NATION: Sushi Nation offers authentic Japanese sushi with a Brazillian twist. This means you get to eat traditional Japanese Sushi infused and recreated with a unique and colorful, infusion of flavors. Their signature Brazil crispy roll is a perfect example of the fusion. They offer an All You Can Eat sushi deal every day for Dh89 per person. Both of their locations are on Sheikh Zayed Road and are easily accessible.
SAMURAI SUSHI: Samurai Sushi & Grill offers a daily all you can eat menu of Japanese food and sushi and maki rolls at the great price of Dh89 per person. They offer a special menu for the all you can eat deal, which includes (restricted) sashimis and 23 different sushi and maki rolls. Located in Jumeirah 3, under the bridge, Samurai is great for a quick fix.
UCCI SUSHI: Available every day from 6pm to 11pm , the All You Can Eat deal at Ucci Sishi is priced at Dh79 per person and you can eat without any restrictions from their conveyor belt open buffet menu made up of 40+ authentic Japanese dishes. From salads and nigiri to rolls, sashimi and bento boxes this menu is not one of those limited all you can eat deals, they literally offer you the entire menu.
