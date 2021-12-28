Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced that distance learning will be implemented in all schools, universities and training centres across the country in the first two weeks of the second semester of the academic year, starting from January 3, 2022.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Education during the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority’s (NCEMA) weekly media briefing on Tuesday.
The epidemiological situation and its developments will be reviewed continuously to ease the safe return of students, and ensure the safety of teachers and administrative staff at educational facilities across the country.
The Education Ministry approved new rules, including that all students must present a negative PCR test that was conducted not more than 96 hours before returning to the schools.
Also, the Al Hosn Green Pass rules will be applied to all the parents of students. The rules may be updated or changed upon the latest requirements and updates by health authorities in coordination with each emirate’s emergency crisis and disaster management committees and teams.