Abu Dhabi: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) marked the beginning of a dynamic collaboration with fellow UAE higher education institutions that will shape the future of alumni engagement and career development initiatives.

The university hosted a kickoff meeting for the creation of the UAE Alumni Relations Alliance (UARA) at its Masdar City campus recently together with more than 12 key stakeholders.

They heard from a panel of experts on ‘Value-Creation for Alumni and Students: Empowering Professional Growth and Engagement’.

Reps

Representatives came from MBZUAI, Sorbonne University, UAE University (UAEU), Heriott-Watt University Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, Khalifa University, Hamdan University, Rabdan Academy, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), American University of Sharjah, INSEAD Business School, and Cambridge and Oxford Alumni Association of the UAE.

The alliance aims to create a platform for collaboration, a forum of idea exchange, and a commitment to the future.

“MBZUAI initiated the alliance as we want to lead the way in engaging alumni and supporting career services and career advancement for our students and alumni,” MBZUAI’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, Sultan Al Hajji, said.

“Our objectives are clear, our vision is ambitious, and our determination is unwavering.

“Our first objective is to create a robust platform for alumni relations, career services, and advancement practitioners from across the region to come together, network, and collaborate.

“We believe that by pooling our knowledge, experiences, and ideas, we can amplify our impact and create meaningful change for our alumni community.

“The second objective is to serve as a forum for the exchange of ideas, where we can openly share best practices, initiatives, and innovations. This exchange of ideas is not limited to our successes but also includes our challenges. Through honest conversations, we can find solutions to common issues and collectively enhance the value we provide to our alumni.”

Collaboration

MBZUAI will host international academic institutions and participants at its Abu Dhabi campus for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s (CASE) Middle East Advancement Conference (MEAC) on February 28 and 29, 2024.

The conference presents a unique opportunity for the alliance to showcase its collaborative efforts, innovative approaches, successes, and gain insights into cutting-edge strategies. CASE is returning to the Gulf region for the 4th edition of MEAC, the first-ever in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hajji added: “Another overarching goal that underpins our effortsis collaboration. We recognize we’re not in competition and would rather learn from each other to give the best possible services to our graduates and students. Collaboration drives cross-institutional partnerships and empowers us to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of alumni relations and career services effectively.”