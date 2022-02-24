Abu Dhabi: As part of its dynamic series of diplomatic dialogues, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) hosted distinguished diplomats in its latest panel discussion on diplomacy and foreign policy on Wednesday.
The ‘Public Diplomacy Tradecraft’ talk shed light on how public diplomacy became a key component of a country’s foreign policy and how ministries communicate with a foreign audience in the 21st century. It was attended by AGDA’s students, academics, as well as members of the diplomatic community in the UAE.
AGDA trains current and future diplomats of the UAE.
Yesterday’s discussion at the AGDA was moderated by Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA acting director general, Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC); Ingrid de Beer, head of Public Diplomacy and Foreign Audiences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Paul Kruchoski, director of the Office of Policy, Planning and Resources at the United States State Department.
‘Learning the art of public diplomacy’
“In the 21st century, diplomacy is not only confined to quiet negotiations between professional diplomats. It is increasingly about engaging the public both domestically and across borders. For aspiring diplomats, it is essential to learn the art of public diplomacy in order to serve their country effectively and develop the tradecraft they need to function in a world in which the lines between information and disinformation are increasingly blurred,” Mladenov said.
“For the UAE public diplomacy is about building bridges of cooperation and understanding between people and nations, for the purpose of increased global prosperity and peace,” Ghobash said.
Read more
- Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian foreign minister discuss friendly relations, strategic ties
- 'The UAE is betting on the future,' says Mohammed bin Rashid after visiting Museum of the Future in Dubai
- Etisalat will now be 'e&' as UAE telecom giant transforms into 'global tech conglomerate'
- First edition of Jewellery, Gem and Technology show opens in Dubai
‘Foundations of peace’
“Public diplomacy is about creating partnerships. We have to work together to solve the global challenges of our time,” de Beer added.
“The foundations of peace and international cooperation start with people, and with the listening and dialogue that are central to public diplomacy,” Kruchoski said.